Rana meets Gujjar-Bakerwal delegations, assures govt’s support

1 Min Read

Srinagar, June 12: Minister for Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today met with several delegations of the Gujjar-Bakerwal tribe from districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.
The delegations raised various issues and problems including alleged discriminatory treatment, lack of security of life and property and concerns related to selective acquisition of their immoveable property in the name of development.
The tribal delegates projected various grievances regarding forced eviction from places they have resided in for decades.
Javed Rana gave a patient hearing to the delegations and assured them that the Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, will not tolerate harassment of any section of society on sectarian grounds.
The Minister asked the officers to prioritise early redressal of the delegations’ problems.

