Six drug peddlers arrested across Kashmir; Contraband substances recovered

Continuing its war against drug dealings, Police have arrested six drug peddlers in Srinagar, Kulgam & Kupwara and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A Spokesman said that a police party of Police Station Shaheed Gunj at a checkpoint established at Habakadal Chowk, intercepted a suspicious person. He has been identified as Sameer Majeed Khan son of Late Ab Majeed Khan resident of Dadi Kadal Tankipora Srinagar. During search, 15 grams of Heroin was recovered from his possession.

In a similar action, a police party of Police Station Chanapora at a checkpoint established at Doodh Ganga Bund Chanapora, arrested a drug peddler identified as Jan Manzoor Bhat son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat resident of Azad Basti Natipora. During search, 5 grams of contraband brown sugar was recovered from his possession. In another action, during patrolling at Kursoo Aramwari Bund Road, a Police party of PS Rajbagh, apprehended a person identified as Mohsin Abass Lone son of Mohd Abass Lone resident of Wazir Bagh alongwith 8 grams of Brown Sugar.

In Kulgam, a police team of Police Station Qazigund, at a checkpoint established at Railway Bridge near Old BDO Office Qazigund arrested a drug peddler identified as Bashir Ahmad Malik son of Mohd Yousuf Malik resident of Chowgam. During search, officers were able to recover 4.6 Kgs of Grinded Cannabis and 45 grams of Charas were recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, in Kupwara a police party from Police Station Trehgam at a checkpoint established near Nerampora Bridge noticed a suspicious vehicle attempting to flee from the spot. The alert police party intercepted the said vehicle (Swift Dzire) bearing registration number JK09B-3874 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Javid Ahmad Sheikh (driver) and Sajad Ahmad, both residents of Gulgam.

Upon search of the vehicle approximately 99 grams of a brown sugar-like substance was recovered. Preliminary investigation revealed that the apprehended individuals were actively engaged in the illegal sale of narcotics within the local area, specifically targeting the youth.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations. Investigation is underway and further arrests are anticipated as part of a broader effort to dismantle the narcotics network in the valley.

We urge the public that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.