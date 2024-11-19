Residential house worth Rs 1 crore of notorious drug peddler attached in Kulgam

In a relentless effort to curb the menace of drug dealings, Police in Kulgam have attached a property (double storied residential house) with 15 marlas of land underneath.

The residential house valued worth Rs 1 crore approximately belongs to a notorious drug peddler namely Mohd Ashraf Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat resident of Rehpora Khudwani, Kulgam under section 68-F(2) of NDPS Act 1985.

The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drug and psychotropic substances by the owner. The said drug peddler is presently lodged at Central Jail Kupwara. Pertinently, he is involved in case FIR number 43/2023 of Police Station Qazigund.

This action underscores the commitment of J&K Police to dismantle the drug network and ensuring that those involved in such crimes face the full force of the law. Local people of the area have hailed the initiative of Police with regard to the attachment of immoveable property, which has been raised/used from illicit trafficking of narcotics by the drug peddlers.