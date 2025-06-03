Lieutenant Governor pays obeisance to Mata Kheer Bhawani

Mela Kheer Bhawani

On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha paid obeisance to Mata Kheer Bhawani and prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K UT and well-being of one and all.

During his visit to the holy shrine of Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla, Ganderbal, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with the devotees and extended his heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the District Administration, and all stakeholders for their coordinated efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the Mela.

Interacting with the media persons, the Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed the commitment of the J&K Administration to make the pilgrimage of the devotees of Mata Kheer Bhawani convenient, safe and hassle-free.

“Devotees in large numbers visited Mata Kheer Bhawani temple today and it’s a good sign. I think after the heinous terror attack on April 22, it is for the first time that people in such large numbers have assembled at one particular place in Kashmir. May Mata Kheer Bhawani keep showering her blessings on the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The preparation is in full swing for the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The construction work at Yatri Niwas is also going on. We have made all necessary arrangements. For the security of yatris, the authorities are on alert. I request pilgrims from across the country to come for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the devotees and members of Kashmiri Pandit Community and assured them of due consideration and appropriate redressal of the issues highlighted by them. He also reviewed the progress of Yatri Bhawan at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple.

Shri Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shri VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Shri Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; senior officials of the Civil and Police Administration and pilgrims in large numbers were present on the occasion.