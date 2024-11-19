Sakeena Masood visits construction site of AIIMS Awantipora, assesses progress of ongoing works

In order to gather first hand appraisal of ongoing works at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Awantipora, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Masood today visited the construction site to assess the pace of ongoing works.

Accompanied by senior officials from health department and executing agency, the Minister took a comprehensive tour of different blocks of project site and assessed progress of ongoing works.

Speaking at the site, Sakeena Masood underlined the strategic importance of AIIMS Awantipora for the Kashmir valley, noting that once operational, the facility would provide cutting-edge healthcare services to people of this region and surrounding areas. She added that AIIMS Awantipora will be a beacon of healthcare excellence in the region. “The establishment of AIIMS Awantipora is a milestone in the healthcare development of the region. This project will not only improve access to world-class medical care here but will also create job opportunities, enhance research and medical education and elevate the overall healthcare ecosystem of J&K,” Sakeena Masood said.

She delved upon the officers of executing agency to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe, highlighting the importance of quality assurance in the construction phase.

The Minister urged all stakeholders to maintain high standards in both the quality of works and execution of the project.