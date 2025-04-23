Breaking

Shutdown Being Observed In Kashmir Against Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Pahalgam [Jammu & Kashmir], Apr 22 (ANI): Security personnel stand guard at a check post in J&K's Pahalgam after terrorists targeted tourists, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) National::Basit Zargar

A shutdown is being observed in Kashmir on Wednesday against terrorist attack in Baisaran area of Pahalgam in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

This shutdown has been called by business fraternity, private school association, and religious bodies besides political parties as a form of protest and mourning.

Similarly, Jammu counterparts have also called for strike against killings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar yesterday evening to assess the security situation in the Valley following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Today Shah is scheduled to visit Pahalgam, assess security scenario and visit GMC Anantnag to see injured tourists. (GNS)

