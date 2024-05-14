Breaking

NC ready for assembly polls: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference (NC), declared that his party is fully prepared for the upcoming assembly elections, expressing confidence in their readiness and raising questions about the central government’s commitment to its “one nation, one election” policy.

 

Abdullah while speaking to reporters on sidelines of a poll rally emphasized the NC’s consistent readiness for electoral challenges. “We were ready all the time. They are talking about one country, one election. We had requested them to start with Jammu and Kashmir. They did not do it. We are ready today also, ready tomorrow also. Always ready,” he affirmed.

 

Election Commission of India on March 16, this year while announcing the schedule for parliament elections had stated that said political parties in Jammu and Kashmir were in favour of holding assembly elections in Union Territory along with parliamentary or Lok Sabha polls but the entire administrative machinery said it cannot be done simultaneously from the security point of view.

 

It was stated further by the poll body that elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after the parliament elections—(KNO)

