PM Modi holds urgent briefing in Delhi after terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam

Moments after his arrival in Delhi early Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a briefing meeting at the Palam Airport with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials, in view of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

PM Modi arrived in the national capital, cutting short his state visit to Saudi Arabia, following the terrorist attack. PM Modi was on a two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

PM Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and decided to cut short his visit, according to government sources. He was originally scheduled to return on Wednesday night. However, he arrived in India early Wednesday morning after a terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Earlier, the PM condemned the attack and vowed that those behind this attack would be brought to justice.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger.”

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman had also cut short her visit to foreign nations in the wake of a gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Sitharaman was on her official visit to the US and Peru.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

The incident, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, sparked widespread outrage across the country. Several political leaders condemned the attack.

Residents of Jammu and Kashmir turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday.

Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch and Kupwara held a candlelight march, while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu held a protest against the terror attack.

Locals in the Khod village of the Akhoor area of the territory also held a candlelight march protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Government is yet to confirm the number of casualties in the incident. (ANI)