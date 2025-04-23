Infiltration Bid Foiled in Uri, Baramulla; Operation TIKKA Underway: Army

Baramulla, Apr 23: A major infiltration attempt by suspected terrorists was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

According to Army officials, 2-3 unidentified terrorists tried to sneak into Indian territory through the general area of Sarjeevan at Uri Nala. Alert troops deployed along the LoC challenged the infiltrators, leading to an exchange of fire.

“An infiltration attempt was observed on April 23 in the Uri sector. Our troops responded swiftly and a firefight ensued. Operation TIKKA is currently in progress,” the Army said in a statement.

Further details are awaited as the area remains under intense surveillance and combing operations continue.