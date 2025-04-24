Kashmir

Salman Chishty condemns Pahalgam terrorist attack

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

New Delhi, Apr 24: In the wake of the ghastly terrorist attack in Pahalgam,  Haji Syed Salman Chishty of Dargah Ajmer Sharif has said that violence is an affront to humanity and the sanctity of life and is a stark reminder of the persistent threats posed by terrorism, which seeks to disrupt peace and harmony.

In his message, he said, “We are deeply grieved by the heinous terrorist attack that occurred on April 22, 2025, in the serene Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, Kashmir. This brutal act claimed the lives of 28 innocent individuals, including tourists and officials, and left many others injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured and for strength and solace to all affected by this tragedy.

We stand in solidarity with all the families who lost their loved ones and prayers of healing and quick recovery for those who were injured. Let us unite in our commitment to uphold peace, compassion, and resilience in the face of such adversity.”

