CUK holds lecture on ‘AI and Buddhism: A Perspective’

Ganderbal, Apr 23: Department of Religious Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir), Tuesday organized a special lecture “AI and Buddhism: A Perspective,” delivered by Prof. M.V. Ram Kumar Ratnam, an eminent scholar of Mahāyāna Buddhist Studies, former Dean of the Faculty of Humanities, and former Director of the Centre for Distance Education, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ram Kumar, delved into the Buddhist concept of impermanence, emphasizing the importance of being open to change and learning to embrace it. Sharing the vision behind the establishment of the Centre for Mahāyāna Buddhist Studies at Acharya Nagarjuna University and his role in its foundation, he elaborated on the centrality of suffering (dukkha) in Buddhism, stating that suffering is not only inevitable but also a motivating factor and foundational to understanding Buddhist philosophy. He highlighted how Buddhism uniquely approaches causality, offering a nuanced view of multiple causes and effects, in contrast to many other Indian philosophical traditions.

A part of the lecture was dedicated to Nāgārjuna’s contributions to epistemology and logic, where Prof. Ram Kumar explained how these tools help in making life more practical, meaningful, and contextually relevant. He stressed that wisdom (prajñā) is the fundamental mechanism for distinguishing right from wrong — a quality that is cultivated through knowledge acquisition, contemplation, and meditation.

Prof. Kumar explored the interface between Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Buddhism, encouraging the audience to reflect on how Buddhist ethical principles and cognitive practices can inform the evolving discourse on AI and its impact on human life.

Earlier, Dr. Rigzen Gurmet, introduced Prof. Ram Kumar and highlighted his remarkable contributions to Buddhist studies. He then invited Dr. Moyeed-ul-Zafar, the Department’s coordinator, to deliver the welcome address, setting the tone for the thought-provoking session. The event was attended by faculty members, research scholars, and students of the Department.

Dr. Nazir Ahmad Zargar, academic Coordinator, proposed the vote of thanks.