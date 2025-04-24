AICTE launches ‘SAMARTHAN: Internship connect’ to empower students from remote regions

New Delhi, April 23 :In a groundbreaking move to integrate and empower youth from India’s remotest corners, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched the ‘SAMARTHAN: Internship Connect’ scheme. The initiative was inaugurated by AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G. Sitharam, in the presence of Vice Chairman Dr. Abhay Jere, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards inclusive and equitable education.

The SAMARTHAN scheme is aimed at providing short-term, high-impact internship opportunities to students belonging to Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the North Eastern States. In collaboration with some of the most prestigious academic institutions in India — including IITs, IIMs, IIITs, IISERs, NITs, NITTTRs, and IHMs — AICTE will facilitate 15-day on-campus internships designed to provide academic, professional, and cultural exposure.

Launching the scheme, AICTE Chairman highlighted that, “With SAMARTHAN, we are taking forward the Government of India’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. This initiative ensures that students from far-flung regions are not left behind and are provided with equal opportunities to explore, learn, and grow within India’s finest institutions.”

Dr. Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman, AICTE, remarked: “SAMARTHAN will be a game-changer in shaping students’ aspirations. Exposure to cutting-edge technologies and innovation ecosystems will not only enhance their knowledge but also ignite entrepreneurial and problem-solving spirit among youth.”

During the internship, students will experience a dynamic and enriching academic environment designed to broaden their horizons and enhance their skills. They will attend interactive lecture sessions conducted by top academicians, participate in hands-on training within state-of-the-art laboratories and classrooms, and engage with students, faculty, and alumni of premier institutions. Additionally, interns will have the opportunity to visit innovation and incubation centers, gaining firsthand exposure to cutting-edge research and entrepreneurial activities. This immersive experience will provide a holistic understanding of academic life and technological advancements within India’s leading institutions.

The internship program is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students with domicile status in the aforementioned regions and enrolled in AICTE-approved institutions. Eligible disciplines include Engineering & Technology, Management, Design, Applied Arts and Crafts, BBA, BCA, and Hotel Management & Catering Technology. A student may avail up to three internships during their undergraduate program and two internships during their postgraduate studies.

As part of the support and funding under the SAMARTHAN scheme, food and accommodation for all selected interns will be arranged by the host institutions and fully reimbursed by AICTE at the rate of ₹500 per person per day. In addition, interns will be eligible for reimbursement of their to and fro travel expenses by II class sleeper rail fare. This reimbursement will be processed upon successful completion of the internship and submission of the necessary travel documents through post.

In addition to launching the SAMARTHAN scheme, AICTE has also launched the AICTE-QIP-PG Certificate Programme in Emerging Areas, aimed at strengthening the academic capabilities of faculty members in core engineering disciplines. The six-month hybrid certificate programme is designed to train educators in cutting-edge technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, IoT, Robotics, Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), 3D Printing, and more. Through this initiative, the Council seeks to empower faculty from disciplines such as Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Electronics, and Chemical Engineering to effectively teach students enrolled in emerging technology courses and enhance the overall quality of technical education in the country.