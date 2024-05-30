Breaking

Road Accident in Kangan Leaves Four Injured

Ganderbal, May 30: A serious road accident occurred today near Sheikh Bagh, close to the Power House in Kangan in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district involving a Tempo Traveller and an Alto car. The collision resulted in injuries to four individuals.

The incident took place when a Tempo Traveller, bearing registration number JK02BE-9014, traveling from Srinagar towards Kangan, collided with an Alto car, registration number JK16A-8159, which was coming from the opposite direction.

The injured individuals have been identified as, Ritesh Manaria, son of Chander Shekhar, resident of Jamnagar, Mohd Amir, son of Gh. Qadir, resident of Margund, Fareed Mota, son of Aziz Mota, resident of Pehlanar Wangath, Jana, wife of Mohd Kamal, resident of Kijpora Kangan.

Ritesh Manaria and Fareed Mota were referred to SKIMS Soura Srinagar for further treatment. Reports indicate that Ritesh Manaria’s condition is critical. The other injured persons are being treated for their injuries.

Police in Kangan have taken cognizance of the incident and are investigating the cause of the collision. Further details will be provided as they become available.

 

