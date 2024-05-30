Massive fire engulfs scrap yard in Udhampur

A massive fire engulfed a scrap yard in Rathain village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, fire officials said.

Fire tenders have reached the spot, and operations are on to douse the flames, they said.

“Fire broke out in a scrap yard. As soon as we received information, our fire brigade teams responded to it. We are trying to ensure that the fire does not spread further…,” Assistant Director of Fire and Emergency Department Udhampur, Sarvesh Langer said, speaking to ANI in the early hours of Thursday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)