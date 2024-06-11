Breaking

Jitendra Singh assumes charge as Union Minister of State at PMO for third consecutive term

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
ANI_20240611030

Jitendra Singh on Tuesday took charge as Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Top officials of the ministry welcomed him with bouquets on his first day in office after being sworn in on Sunday.

Singh has held these portfolios in the last two Narendra Modi governments as well. Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions comes under the Prime Minister’s office. Having assumed the charge, he continues in the PMO for the third consecutive term.

After assuming the office, Sing said, “We would appreciate that the last 10 years have witnessed a series of revolutionary governance reforms happening under the guidance of PM Modi, which were inspired by the spirit of ‘minimum government, maximum governance’… I wish the almighty give us the capacity and the wisdom to carry forward PM’s vision for 2047.”

In the current Modi government, Singh holding six other important Ministries namely, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Personnel (DoPT), Administrative Reforms, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.

In his previous tenure, Singh was credited with advancing the government’s space exploration efforts, contributing to the successful launch of several ISRO missions. Additionally, his tenure marked substantial progress in public administration reforms and pension-related policies.

Jitendra Singh was born on November 6, 1956, in Jammu. Before entering into politics, he was practising medicine. He studied MBBS from Stanley Medical College in Chennai and earned his MD from Government Medical College in Jammu. He has specialised in Diabetes and Endocrinology.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Singh won the Udhampur-Kathua constituency in Jammu and Kashmir for the third consecutive term.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election he defeated former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Udhampur-Kathua constituency.

Besides his political career, he has authored several books and articles on diabetes and endocrinology, reflecting his expertise in the medical field. His multifaceted career as a doctor and a politician exemplifies his diverse capabilities and his relentless pursuit of excellence in both domains. (ANI)

You Might Also Like

Jammu to Vaishno Devi helicopter service to resume from June 18, booking started

Bodies of four including two-yr-old killed in J-K terror attack brought to Jaipur

Universities in India can now admit students twice a year on lines of foreign varsities: UGC chairman

MeT forecast ‘Heatwave’ In Jammu, Hot & Dry Weather In Kashmir

“Both countries will have to play a role”: Omar Abdullah on Reasi bus terror attack

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Amit Shah assumes charge as Union Home Minister for second consecutive time
Next Article PM Modi urges people to make yoga an integral part of their lives ahead of International Yoga Day
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Modi 3.0 will take its efforts for India’s security to next level: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Developing Story
Health Department Deploys Teams to Rayil, Gund Amid Diarrhea Outbreak Due to Suspected Contaminated Water
Developing Story
Centre notifies fresh term for Justice Rajesh Sekhri as additional judge of J-K High Court
Developing Story
Real estate stocks rise after announcement of 3 crore homes under PM Aawas Yojana
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.