Jitendra Singh assumes charge as Union Minister of State at PMO for third consecutive term

Jitendra Singh on Tuesday took charge as Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Top officials of the ministry welcomed him with bouquets on his first day in office after being sworn in on Sunday.

Singh has held these portfolios in the last two Narendra Modi governments as well. Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions comes under the Prime Minister’s office. Having assumed the charge, he continues in the PMO for the third consecutive term.

After assuming the office, Sing said, “We would appreciate that the last 10 years have witnessed a series of revolutionary governance reforms happening under the guidance of PM Modi, which were inspired by the spirit of ‘minimum government, maximum governance’… I wish the almighty give us the capacity and the wisdom to carry forward PM’s vision for 2047.”

In the current Modi government, Singh holding six other important Ministries namely, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Personnel (DoPT), Administrative Reforms, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.

In his previous tenure, Singh was credited with advancing the government’s space exploration efforts, contributing to the successful launch of several ISRO missions. Additionally, his tenure marked substantial progress in public administration reforms and pension-related policies.

Jitendra Singh was born on November 6, 1956, in Jammu. Before entering into politics, he was practising medicine. He studied MBBS from Stanley Medical College in Chennai and earned his MD from Government Medical College in Jammu. He has specialised in Diabetes and Endocrinology.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Singh won the Udhampur-Kathua constituency in Jammu and Kashmir for the third consecutive term.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election he defeated former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Udhampur-Kathua constituency.

Besides his political career, he has authored several books and articles on diabetes and endocrinology, reflecting his expertise in the medical field. His multifaceted career as a doctor and a politician exemplifies his diverse capabilities and his relentless pursuit of excellence in both domains. (ANI)