DC Srinagar chairs DLRC/ DCC meet; Reviews performance of Banks in implementation of Govt sponsored schemes

SRINAGAR JULY 12:- A meeting of District Level Review Committee/District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex, here to review the performance of the Banks and sponsoring Departments under various Government initiatives and flagship schemes for financial year 2024-25.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner/Chairman DLRC/DCC took a detailed review and sector wise performance of the Banks in implementation of different Government schemes. He also reviewed the achievements of Banks in lending to Priority/Non Priority sectors under Annual Credit Plan.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC urged Banks and sponsoring agencies to prioritize achieving targets under Priority Sector Lending. He also impressed upon the banks to improve the ease of availing banking facilities in favour of general public.

The DC stressed all the line Departments and Banks operating in the District to ensure effective implementation of self employment schemes viz Mission YUVA, Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), etc with proper hand holding of the beneficiaries to further improve the credit facilities.

The DC asked Banks operating in the District to ensure self employment cases approved by DLIC including Mission YUVA are swiftly scrutinized and sanctioned with timely disbursement of the loan to beneficiaries. He also urged upon speedy processing of HADP cases so that the target population is benefitted under the scheme without any hindrance.

The DC emphasized utmost coordination between Banks and sponsoring agencies for better implementation of self-employment schemes so that beneficiaries set up their income generating units in a seamless manner.

It was apprised that Banks operating in Srinagar have provided a total credit of Rs 10505 crore among 157616 beneficiaries of District under different schemes achieving 213% of the target during financial year 2024-25.

Besides, Additional District Development Commissioner, Rifat Aftab Qureshi, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, General Manager DIC, Hamida Akhtar, Lead District Manager(Banks), Nilofer Jan, LDO RBI, DDM NABARD, all District Officers, Cluster Heads of J&K Bank, representatives of Banks and financial institutions operating in Srinagar.