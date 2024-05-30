Two camps formed in 2024 polls, people must decide who will govern: Amit Shah

Ahead of the voting for the seventh and last phase, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that two camps have been formed in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections and called on the people to decide which of the two should be given the charge of running the country.

Addressing a public rally in Sonbhadra district on Wednesday, Amit Shah said, “Lok Sabha elections are going on across the country. Two camps have been formed. On one side, there is (Prime Minister) Narendra Modiji. On the other side, there is Rahul Baba (Gandhi) and Akhilesh (Yadav), referring to them as Shehzadai (Prince).”

“The people here have to decide which of the two should be given the responsibility of governing the country. On one side, Congress was involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. On the other hand, there is BJP and Apna Dal, whose leader Narendra Modi has never faced an allegation of even 25 paise,” Shah said.

Amit Shah added, “Narendra Modiji, after providing houses, electricity, toilets, LPG gas cylinders, 5 kilograms of free food grains, and medicines worth Rs 5 lakh to 60 crore poor people, is contesting the election to seek your blessings. As long as Narendra Modi had not become the Prime Minister of the country, there was no one to look after the 60 crore poor people.”

Hitting back, Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of betraying the farmers and looting Sonbhadra.

“This time the 140 crore people will make them (BJP) crave for 140 seats. They have no answer for the inflation that has increased and the betrayal they have done to the farmers. Those who are going to loot Sonbhadra are all on the stage, so the people have understood all this and the people are going to defeat them,” Yadav said while speaking to reporters.

On PM Modi meditating at Kanyakumari, the SP Chief said, “I have heard that where our Swami Vivekananda had meditated, our PM Modi is also going to meditate. This was needed 5-7 years ago when he had to work for the country. Now, after 10 years, he has a lot of free time. He can do as much as he wants.” (ANI)