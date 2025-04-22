Ramban floods: Relief operations in full swing, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that relief efforts are ongoing in Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir which was hit by flash floods after heavy rainfall and that efforts to restore power and water supply are progressing well while the National Highway 44 remains partially blocked.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, in a tweet, assured the public of full support from the administration. He confirmed that the restoration of essential services is progressing well despite the adverse conditions.

Singh stated, “The relief operations are in full swing.

Administration is doing its best despite the most unfavourable circumstances. DC Baseer Choudhary is personally camping in the affected area. The electricity supply is being restored. Out of 1762 DTS, 1486 DTS have been restored, and work on the remaining 286 DTS is going on. As for water supply, out of 98, WSS 89 water supply schemes have been made functional and restoration work on the remaining 9 schemes is going on.”

The minister further said, “The National Highway is likely to be restored partially by tomorrow. I plan to be personally at the district headquarters, Ramban, tomorrow to work out the further measures with the administration”

Speaking to ANI, Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Ramban, said, “As per the earlier forecast, an advisory had warned of torrential rainfall and possible cloudbursts between April 18 and 20. Around midnight on Sunday, the rain began, and within a couple of hours, it intensified, resulting in flash floods across several areas. Rivers and streams overflowed, carrying debris onto roads and blocking access to the main town of Ramban. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the town.

“The flash floods were triggered by the streams running through Ramban, which brought large volumes of water into homes and clogged roads and drainage systems. We immediately alerted the concerned authorities, and the local SHO was mobilised to lead rescue operations,” he further added.

Local MLA Arjun Singh Raju expressed grief over the unprecedented incident, emphasising that while property can be rebuilt, the loss of lives is a great tragedy. He assured that the situation is improving, with efforts focused on saving lives first, followed by clearing blocked roads and highways.

Restoration work is ongoing in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir after a cloudburst took place in the early hours of April 20 with flash floods damaging several houses, a temple, and vehicles. Officials have confirmed that while there was significant property damage, no casualties were reported.

Speaking to ANI, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Gool, said that the flash flood damaged 37 houses and one temple. Although there was a huge loss of property, no lives were lost but several cattle are reportedly missing.

SDM further added, “A complete assessment of the loss will be done, and all the required help will be given. Rehabilitation is being done and we are providing all necessary things like medicine and food…”

At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide.(ANI)