CM Omar Abdullah inspects flood and landslide damage in Ramban, assures swift restoration of services

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday inspected the destruction caused by floods and landslides in the Ramban town.

Following heavy rain on April 20, the Ramban district was hit by landslides and flash floods which led to widespread destruction and blocking of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide.

Chief Minister Abdullah today assured that restoration work was underway, with efforts to reopen a single track of the highway within 24 hours, while emphasizing the priority of saving lives and providing relief material.

Speaking to ANI, CM Abdullah said, “This is the third day. In these three days, senior ministers have come here every day… Yesterday, I inspected the situation on foot… The restoration work is being done as rapidly as possible. Our first priority was to save invaluable lives. We evacuated people and took them to safe areas. Our second priority is to reconnect the roads… Restoration of the roads is underway… The officers have assured that the single track of the highway will be opened within 24 hours.

“The debris will be removed after the highway is reopened… Relief material is being provided… After the restoration, we will asses and provide compensation as per the norms of the SDRF and NDRF… I am sure we will get all the necessary help from the centre…,” Chief Minister told mediapersons.

During the visit, residents stopped Abdullah’s vehicle and demanded to talk to him about their hardships in the aftermath of the floods and landslides.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, in a tweet, assured the public of full support of the administration and said that restoration of essential services in the area is progressing well despite adverse conditions.

The Deputy Commissioner Ramban and senior civil and police officials accompanied the Chief Minister. Abdullah travelled by road from Srinagar to reach Marog, one of the worst-hit villages. he trekked several kilometres on foot through rugged terrain to reach Kela Morh, where the cloudburst had triggered flash floods, leaving a trail of destruction, said an official statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir.

Interacting with residents and officials from the district administration, the Chief Minister was briefed on the scale of the damage and the progress of ongoing rescue and relief operations.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the victims of this tragedy.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been shut for the second consecutive day following incessant rains, hailstorm and landslide. However, restoration and clearance work are underway in Ramban. (ANI)