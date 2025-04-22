Breaking

Farooq Abdullah condemns terror attack on Tourists in Pahalgam

RK Online Desk
Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah strongly condemned the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, expressing deep shock and grief.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and said Kashmir, known for its hospitality, rejects such violence.

MLA Pahalgam Altaf Ahmad wani, MLA Bijbehara Bashir ahmad veeri, and South Zonal President Ghulam Mohidin Mir also condemned the attack, terming it inhuman and senseless. They called for strict action against the culprits and urged authorities to ensure the safety of all visitors.

