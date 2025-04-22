Breaking

MeT Predicts Light Rain, Thunderstorms in J&K’s Isolated Areas on April 22

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Srinagar, Feb 18 (ANI): A man walks under an umbrella on the banks of Dal Lake amid the rainfall, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo) National

Srinagar, April 22 : The Meterological Centre Srinagar has issued a weather forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, predicting a possibility of brief spells of light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in isolated areas on April 22. The weather is expected to remain generally dry on April 23.

However, the forecast indicates a brief spell of thundershowers towards the afternoon at isolated to scattered places with thunder, gusty winds, and hailstorms from April 24-26.

The Met Centre has advised farmers to resume farm operations from April 22 onwards. All concerned are advised to follow admin and traffic advisories.

No major weather disturbances are forecast for the rest of April, except for light rain and thundershowers on April 24, 25, and 26 in the afternoons.

