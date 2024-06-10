Ramakunda Cultural, Tourism Mela draws enthusiastic participation

Ramban, June 09: The Managing Committee of Gool Mela, in collaboration with the Sub-Divisional Administration, led by Deputy Commissioner, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary organized a vibrant and colourful cultural cum tourism promotion event- Ramakunda Festival, at breathtaking environs of Ramakunda to celebrate the region’s rich cultural heritage and huge tourism potential.

The event featured an array of cultural programs, sports events and a trekking expedition, attracting significant participation from the local community.

Chairperson District Development Council Ramban, Dr. Shamshad Shan inaugurated the Mela and flagged off the trekking expedition from the picturesque Ramakunda pastures. The event showcased cultural performances in different languages, including Dogri, Kashmiri, Gojjri, Pahadi, and Punjabi, reflecting the region’s linguistic diversity and cultural richness.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Varunjeet Singh Charak; Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pawan Kumar Goswami; Tehsildar Harjeet Singh; SDPO Nihar Ranjan, members of the Managing Committee Gool Mela and several other officials and prominent citizens. Their presence highlighted the importance of community engagement and cultural preservation in the region.

One of the highlights of the event was the spirited competition in Kabaddi and Tug-of-War, which saw enthusiastic participation from local athletes. The winners were felicitated with prizes in a ceremony attended by officials and community members, adding to the festive atmosphere of the day.

In her address, the Chairperson commended the Mela Committee and the Sub Divisional Administration for successfully organizing the event. She urged the District Administration and Tourism Development authorities to develop Ramakunda as an adventure and winter sports destination, and emphasized the need for providing basic facilities at the site for the convenience of visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Ramban highlighted that the event marks a significant step in promoting tourism, cultural activities, and fostering community spirit in Gool. He stated that the civil society of Gool and the Sub Divisional Administration plan to continue such initiatives to enhance local culture and unity. He also announced that a Sports Meet will be organized at the same venue to promote the tourist destination at a national level, keeping in mind the enthusiastic local participation. Earlier, The Chairperson and the Deputy Commissioner also inspected the stalls set up by various departments and locals.

The Committee Members said that Gool Mela not only showcased the region’s cultural heritage but also served as a platform for community engagement and tourism promotion, setting the stage for future initiatives aimed at showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the region.