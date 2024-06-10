SMC conducts sanitation campaign in Zone West

Srinagar, June09: Following the directions of Commissioner Srinagar Muncipal Corporation, Dr Owais Ahmad, & demonstrating a strong commitment to improve cleanliness and hygiene standards in the city, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Sunday conducted a significant sanitation drive in Zone West.

SMC officials working under the Supervision of the Chief Sanitation Officer and Zonal Sanitation Officer, successfully executed a thorough cleanliness drive from Fruit Mandi Jehlum Bund uptoShalteng.

The key objective of this endeavor was to elevate sanitation practices and advocate for hygienic behavior by implementing effective waste management and disposal techniques, which include the clearance of excessive vegetation and grass.

Through active involvement of the local community, SMC endeavors to instill a sense of civic responsibility among residents, encouraging sustainable habits that will contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment for all, Sanitation Officer said.