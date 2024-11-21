Railway connectivity to boost Kashmir’s economy & tourism: MoS Ravneet Singh

• Rail Link Between Srinagar and New Delhi Set to open in Jan

• Completion of Tunnel 33 near Katra milestone along USBRL project

• This is a special gift from PM Modi to Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 20: Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh on Wednesday said that railway connectivity with the rest of the country will boost the local economy in Kashmir by creating employment opportunities, facilitating trade, and promoting tourism.

He said that the railway network will serve as a lifeline for Kashmir, linking the Valley’s resources and people with national markets, thereby driving growth and fostering prosperity across the region.

Talking to a group of reporters at Nowgam Railway Station in Srinagar, Singh said that rail operations between Srinagar and New Delhi will commence in January next year, with the USBRL project set to be completed by December this year.

“Whenever PM Modi’s schedule permits, he will inaugurate this historic project, this landmark project will connect Kashmir with the rest of India and drive regional development and support local industries,” he said.

Singh described rail travel as a safer, affordable, and time-efficient mode of transportation. After normal trains, Vande Bharat Express will also operate on this line.

“This railway will act as the backbone of the Kashmir region. Perishable items like apples and dry fruits, which often rot due to road delays, will now reach New Delhi within 13-14 hours, ensuring better market rates for Kashmir’s produce,” he said.

The railway minister said that completion of Tunnel 33 near Katra along the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project is a milestone in the history of India.

“This project features engineering marvels such as the Arch-shaped Chenab Bridge and the first-ever cable-stayed railway bridge,” he said.

The Railways Minister also highlighted the importance of the rail project in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of connecting Kashmir to the rest of India via rail.

“Travel through other means, such as flights or roadways, is either costly or time-consuming. Rail is the most affordable and efficient option,” he said.

Singh further stated that the rail link is expected to give a major boost to the tourism industry, attracting both domestic and foreign tourists. It will open thousands of opportunities for the people of Kashmir.

He lauded the track’s international standards, calling it one of the world’s best railway tracks. “This is a special gift from PM Modi to the people of India, particularly to Kashmir Valley, ” the railway minister said.

“When the train from New Delhi arrives in Kashmir, it will be a proud moment for the entire country. This connectivity will foster love and strengthen bonds among people,” he said.

Acknowledging PM Modi’s dedication to the project, Singh said, “From day one, the PM prioritized timely completion of this project.

He has a special affection for the people of Kashmir and is one of the best prime ministers India has ever had.”

The minister also highlighted the employment potential of the project. “Once operational, it will create jobs for thousands of people,” he said, underlining the transformative impact this rail link will have on the region’s economy and connectivity.

Singh concluded his two-day tour to Jammu and Kashmir, during which he reviewed the progress of the USBRL project. He assessed key milestones, including the construction of engineering marvels like the Arch-shaped Chenab Bridge and the first-ever cable-stayed railway bridge, both of which are crucial components of this ambitious project.

He also interacted with officials to ensure timely completion of the project and emphasized the importance of adhering to international standards in both safety and design.

During his two-day tour, the minister was accompanied by Dhananjaya Singh, EDPG/MoSR(R), Amit Kumar, DD/MoSR(R), Pankaj Khanna and other senior officers from the Ministry.