MLASPEAKS: Solving water woes & empowering Handwara’s youth: MLA Sajad Lone

As the government of Jammu and Kashmir completes its one-month tenure, Handwara MLA Sajad Lone has outlined his key priorities for the constituency, with a special focus on addressing the critical issue of drinking water.

In an exclusive interview with Rising Kashmir, Lone emphasised that providing reliable drinking water facilities is his top priority. “During my visits to various areas of the constituency, I observed that the lack of access to clean drinking water is the most pressing concern for the people. This issue requires immediate attention, and I have already initiated steps to resolve it,” he said.

Lone revealed that a series of meetings have been held to devise plans for the execution of drinking water projects. He assured that these initiatives would not only improve water accessibility but also enhance the overall quality of life for residents. “This is a critical issue, and I am committed to ensuring that every household in Handwara has access to safe and clean drinking water,” Lone added.

In addition to improving water supply, the MLA highlighted his focus on boosting employment opportunities in Handwara. “The region has immense tourism potential, and if harnessed effectively, it can generate substantial employment for local youth. I am determined to promote tourism and create job opportunities for the people here,” he stated.

Lone also touched upon the ongoing development works in Handwara, which he described as part of the government’s broader agenda for the region.

“We are working to improve road connectivity, upgrade healthcare facilities, enhance the education sector, and ensure access to other basic necessities. Development is a continuous process, and I am focused on addressing the fundamental needs of the people,” he said.

The MLA reiterated that his efforts are not confined to Handwara alone. “While I am focused on improving the lives of the people in my constituency, I am also committed to addressing broader issues across Kashmir. I will work alongside the government to resolve these challenges,” Lone said.

With a clear roadmap for Handwara’s growth and development, Sajad Lone expressed confidence that his initiatives would lead to tangible improvements in the lives of the people, fostering a more prosperous future for the region.