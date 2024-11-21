J&K Govt to hold Pre-Budget discussions with 36 depts from Nov 27

Srinagar, Nov 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced that pre-budget discussions will begin on November 27. According to the order, the discussions will include a series of meetings with 36 government departments, covering both the Revised Estimates for 2024-25 and the Budget Estimates for 2025-26.

The discussions will focus on a thorough review of both revenue and capital components, including Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), and loan components. Departments will be required to submit reports on the implementation of previous budget announcements, along with details of sanctioned posts, filled positions, and contractual staff. Additionally, departments must provide data on revenue and capital expenditure trends over the past five years, identify opportunities for enhanced revenue, and highlight major project initiatives.

The meetings will also seek information on ongoing projects’ liabilities, and departments will be expected to outline key deliverables achieved and propose targets for 2025-26. Only essential officers from departments will attend the meetings in Jammu, while heads of departments based in Srinagar will participate via video conferencing from the Civil Secretariat.

This will be the first budget presented in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after six years, as previous budget proposals since 2019, when the region came under central rule, were tabled in the Lok Sabha.