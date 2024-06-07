Pulwama students among top 10 rank holders in class 12th exams

Pulwama: Students from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district have performed exceptionally well in the recent 12th class examinations, with several students securing top ranks.

Afreena Jan from Awantipora, FaizanMaqbool from Drussu, and Lubna Bilal Rather from Pampore made it to the top 10 rank holders in the science stream.

AimanShakeel from Pampore secured a place in top 10 rank holders in the commerce stream.

Afreena Jan, a student of Hajjad Public School Awantipora, achieved a place among 3rd rank holders with a 98.4 percentile.

Despite facing financial constraints, as her father Mohammed AfsarGadda is a laborer, Afreena managed to excel.

She attended school regularly and took coaching classes from a local tuition center.

She credited her success to her teacher Imtiyaz Ahmad and the Kashmir Education Initiative, which provided her with a scholarship.

Afreena aspires to become a doctor and plans to prepare for NEET.

FaizanMaqbool Mir, from Saadi Memorial Institute of Education, secured

a place among 4th rank holders with a 98.2 percentile.

His father is a government employee. Faizan prepared his own notes, which he found helpful during exams.

Although he expected good results, making it to the top 10 was a pleasant surprise.

He also aims to pursue a career in medicine and will prepare for NEET.

Lubina Bint Bilal, from Muslim Educational Institute (MEI) NamlabalPampore, achieved a place among 5th rank holders with a 98 percentile.

She expressed gratitude to her teachers and parents for their support.

Lubna worked diligently and was confident about her success.

AimanShakeel, also from MEI, secured the 5th rank in the commerce stream with a 97.8 percentile.

She credited her parents and teachers, especially her teacher Mohammad Amir, for their encouragement.

Aiman expected the results as she had calculated her percentile post-exams.