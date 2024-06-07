Topper girls attribute success to consistency & supportive environment

Srinagar, June 6:Girl students have once again excelled in the class 12th Annual Regular 2024 examination for the Union Territory of J&K and Ladakhwhich were declared on Thursday evening.

AnushahGul and WafaFeroz secured the top positions in the Kashmir valley, each scoring 498 marks in commerce. They are students of Green Valley Educational Institute, Srinagar.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir,the duo attributed their success to consistency and hard work, emphasizing that coaching is not necessary to achieve top positions. They advised students to maintain consistency and diligence in their studies.

One of the toppers stressed that parents should be supportive and not pressurize their children to secure top positions, as this can cause mental stress. Instead, parents should allow their children to pursue their own goals.

Anushah stated that she had worked hard and expected good results but did not anticipate becoming a topper. She mentioned that while she did not receive private coaching, mentorship played a significant role in her success.

Wafa expressed her intention to continue in the commerce stream, while Anushah plans to become a Chartered Accountant (CA).

Anushah criticized the stereotypical mindset that limits career choices to engineering, NEET, and a few other professions, advocating for exploring a wider range of courses. She also mentioned that her parents never forced her to choose a particular stream or profession. She secured 493 marks in her 10th class examinations and is determined to pursue CA according to her own will.

Both girls urged students to remain consistent and work hard to achieve their goals. They highlighted the issue of parents pressuring their children into specific courses, which, although leading to success, can compromise their mental well-being.

Wafa mentioned that she took every small test seriously, which helped her identify areas where she needed to improve. She credited her supportive parents for not pressuring her and for fostering an environment where she did not let herself down.

The duo expressed that while they did not expect to be the toppers from the Kashmir valley, they were hopeful of achieving high marks, which they successfully did.