SANJY-2024: Robust security protocols set for AmarnathYatra 2024: ADGP L&O

• Enhanced surveillance and anti-sabotage measures for Yatra

• Chairs joint meeting of officers at PCR Kashmir

• Urges them to identify and neutralize any potential terror threats

• Ensures public to provide a secure and hassle-free experience to devotees

Srinagar, June 06: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law & Order J&K, Vijay Kumar on Thursday directed the officers to enhance security measures and mitigate potential risks by deploying anti-sabotage teams along the AmarnathYatra route to identify and neutralise any potential terror threats.

During a joint meeting at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, involving officers from the Police, Army, CAPFs, and other agencies, comprehensive discussions were held to ensure a safe, smooth, and incident-free AmarnathYatra (SANJY-2024).

A police spokesman said during the meeting, threadbare discussions were made regarding overall security arrangements to be adopted for safe, smooth & incident-free conduct of upcoming SANJY-2024.

“At the onset of the meeting the participating officers briefed the chair about the security arrangements to be adopted for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2024.”

Discussions focused on fortifying existing security infrastructure, improving surveillance tactics, and increasing personnel deployment along the pilgrimage route.

“It was emphasised that Yatri or tourist vehicles would be taken to safe places/ yatra camps enroute if plying beyond designated cut-off timings at various points along the route. Concerned stakeholders were accordingly briefed on the protocol that prohibits Yatra and tourist vehicle movement beyond the specified timings.”

During the meeting, ADGP L&O and IGP Kashmir provided insights into the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that must be adhered to throughout the Yatra.

The spokesman said that they also emphasized the importance of preparedness and proactive measures in mitigating risks and ensuring the safety and security of the yatris/devotees.

“They underscored the significance of collaboration among stakeholders and the implementation of robust contingency plans to effectively address any unforeseen challenges,” he said.

Attention was also given to identifying and assessing areas vulnerable to landslides, snow avalanches, and rockfalls. The use of specialized forces such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) was recommended for mapping and monitoring these regions to enhance safety.

ADGP Kumar directed the deployment of anti-sabotage teams to identify and neutralize potential terror threats along the Yatra route. He also advised enhancing surveillance and threat detection through advanced drone technology and real-time aerial monitoring over both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

“We assure the public that every possible measure will be taken to provide a secure and hassle-free experience for the devotees,” Kumar stated, urging public cooperation with security forces and adherence to prescribed guidelines.

“Overall, the meeting facilitated comprehensive discussions on key logistical and security aspects pivotal for the successful and secure conduct of the Yatra,” he added.

The meeting was attended by ADGP Jammu Zone, IGP Kashmir Zone, IG BSF Ftr. Hqr Srinagar, IG Traffic J&K, DIG SSB Srinagar, DIsG NKR Baramulla/CKR Srinagar/SKR Anantnag, DIsG of CRPF South Srinagar/ Ops Srinagar/North Srinagar, DIG DKR Batote, DIG Udhampur/Reasi Range, DIG JSK Range Jammu/ DIsG Armed/ IR Kashmir.

Meanwhile ITBP, Col GS (IS 15 Corps), Rep from Kilo Force, SSsP of PCR Kashmir, Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag, Awantipora, Pulwama, Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Traffic Rural Kashmir & Traffic City Srinagar, SP Telecommunication Kashmir and other officers including NDRF & MRT representatives also were present in the vital meeting.