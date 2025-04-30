Over 30 Pakistani nationals repatriated from J&K

Srinagar, Apr 29 More than 30 Pakistani nationals have been repatriated from Jammu and Kashmir amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions. The move comes as part of a broader series of measures initiated by the Indian government against Pakistan after a deadly terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including a foreign national.

Officials confirmed that repatriation efforts have been stepped up across both Kashmir and Jammu divisions, particularly focusing overstaying Pakistani nationals and individuals who had entered the Union Territory on visitor permits.

A senior J&K police officer told Rising Kashmir that over 30 persons across J&K ( Pakistani nationals) who had either overstayed their visa or were no longer permitted to remain under current security protocols. Necessary legal and diplomatic procedures were followed before they were handed over to Pakistani authorities at the designated crossing points, he said.

“We ensured the smooth and safe deportation of individuals after verifying their documentation and consulting central intelligence inputs. The move is part of broader security and diplomatic actions following the recent terror incident,” he said adding more people will be sent on Wednesday.

Officials also said that further scrutiny of foreign nationals residing in Jammu and Kashmir is ongoing, and more deportations may follow if individuals are found in violation of visa regulations or involved in suspicious activities.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Poonch district repatriated 11 Pakistani nationals from the Mendhar sub-division to their country of origin. These person had arrived in India nearly 45 years ago on valid visas and had been residing in Gold village, Mendhar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday strongly refuted social media reports claiming that the mother of martyr Constable Mudasir Ahmad, also known as Bindaas, had been repatriated to Pakistan.

A police spokesperson dismissed the reports as “false, baseless, and categorically denied.”

“Baramulla Police urges the public and media to refrain from spreading misinformation that can cause unnecessary confusion and distress,” the spokesperson said.

In a broader repatriation drive linked to the Centre’s tightened security and immigration measures following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, a total of 60 Pakistani nationals primarily the wives and children of ex-terrorists have been deported.

These persons had returned to Jammu and Kashmir under the 2010 rehabilitation policy, which was designed to facilitate the safe return of former terrorists who had crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Of the 60 deportees, 36 had been residing in Srinagar, nine each in Baramulla and Kupwara, four in Budgam, and two in Shopian, officials confirmed.

The deportations were carried out in accordance with an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (Foreigners-I Division) under Order No. 25022/28/2025-F, dated April 25, 2025.

The order directed all Pakistani nationals residing illegally in India to leave the country by April 27, 2025.