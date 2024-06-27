Prof Ganie assumes charge as Dir SKIMS

Srinagar, June 26: Prof. (Dr.) M. Ashraf Ganie on Wednesday assumed the charge of Director Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar (Soura) following government clearance and due process of selection.

His arrival at the institute was marked by a warm reception from the SKIMS fraternity, including faculty members, doctors, officers and the supporting staff.

With a long-standing association with SKIMS as a distinguished Professor of its Endocrinology department, Dr. Ganie engaged in constructive interactions with the staff aimed at fostering administrative efficiency, enhancing healthcare services, ensuring transparency and strengthening stakeholder outreach.

In his address at SKIMS, as Director, Dr. Ganie extended heartfelt gratitude to the Governing Body and all those involved in the selection process for their trust and confidence in him.

He articulated his commitment regarding elevating the institution to new heights of excellence in patient care, research, and academic standards.

While emphasizing the importance of accessibility and public relations, he outlined his vision to position SKIMS competitively on the global healthcare stage.

Acknowledging the challenges and opportunities ahead, he said that the institute is not just a healthcare institution but a beacon of hope and healing for countless individuals and they will leverage collective expertise to address the healthcare challenges, strive for inclusive and equitable healthcare delivery.

He said they have the chance to lead by example, leveraging cutting-edge research and technology to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, and streamline operational efficiencies

Dr Ganie, a distinguished endocrinologist of national repute, is applauded nationwide for his pioneering contributions to medical research. He has cemented his legacy as a transformative figure in the realm of medical sciences, spanning his impactful and illustrious career at SKIMS Srinagar and the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

At SKIMS in particular, his influence has been profound and remarkable. His commitment towards advancing medical science is evident through his leadership in pioneering mega research initiatives while serving as Sub-Dean Research, Head clinical research, Nodal officer MRU etc.

He has played a leadership role in research projects of national importance notably, National PCOS Task Force study as Chief Coordinator and Principal Investigator for the India Diabetes (INDIAB) study, GenomeIndia project, a flagship initiative launched by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

With over 200 scientific publications and leadership in pivotal projects, he has garnered international acclaim, including an honorary fellowship from Royal College of Physicians, Edinburgh.

Dr Ganie’s leadership capabilities prior experience as a senior consultant at AIIMS, New Delhi, underscores his potential to lead SKIMS towards greater achievements in healthcare and academia.

“As I assume the charge of Director SKIMS, I stand committed to foster a future where SKIMS emerges as a global leader in healthcare excellence. My vision is rooted in enhancing patient care, advancing research frontiers, and elevating academic standards,” he said.

He said together, with the dedicated SKIMS community, they will prioritize administrative efficiency, transparency, and stakeholder engagement, ensuring that every step they take is towards achieving greater accessibility and impact.

“Let us strive towards a future where SKIMS not only meets but exceeds global standards, enriching lives and upholding its legacy of service to humanity,” the director added.