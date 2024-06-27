‘Drastic decline’ in BJP’s vote share indicates clear shift in public sentiment: NC

Jammu, June 26: Following a significant victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) is ramping up its efforts in preparation for the upcoming State Assembly elections. As part of this initiative, a day-long district-wise convention was held at Dewangarh village in R S Pura.

Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial President of JKNC, served as the Chief Guest at the convention. Other prominent attendees included Babu Rampal, Central Zone President and former minister; Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Provincial Secretary of JKNC; Vijay Lochan, Chairman JKNC SC Cell; and Pardeep Bali, Provincial Secretary, the party said in a statement issued here.

Naresh Bittu, District President of Jammu Rural B, JKNC, who organised the convention, briefed senior party members on significant issues faced by residents in border areas. These issues include the lack of basic amenities, unemployment, insufficient recruitment drives in belt forces, the poor condition of bunkers, inadequate irrigation facilities for farmers, irregular power and water supply, and the deteriorating state of local health centres, Bittu said.

Rattan Lal Gupta criticised the BJP government for “failing” to address the needs of border residents and alleged that the Central government neglected the farming community, which heavily relies on consistent power supply for irrigation and Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for their products. “There has been a substantial decline in BJP’s vote share in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, attributing it to public discontent with the BJP’s governance,” he said.

Gupta expressed confidence in the growing support for the National Conference among the youth and the broader population of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured the people of R S Pura that the National Conference, with public support, would prioritise resolving their pressing issues, including unemployment and the regularization of daily wagers.

Babu Rampal accused the current administration of discriminating against border youth, citing the lack of an employment policy and development projects. He criticised the Central government for canceling the results of two Border Battalions of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which, he said, has further contributed to youth frustration and despair.

Sheikh Bashir Ahmed urged the public to maintain the momentum from the recent polls and support the National Conference in the upcoming Assembly elections. “The party is committed to addressing the issues facing the people and forming the next government dedicated to their welfare and progress,” he said.

Vijay Lochan and Pardeep Bali highlighted the plight of weaker sections, rising unemployment, and the absence of development avenues. They said the National Conference is determined to ensure justice and rights for the underprivileged, citing the party’s history of advocating for the poor.

Bimla Luthra, former MLA and State Vice President of the Women Wing highlighted the National Conference’s efforts to address women’s issues and empower them.