Pensioners’ federation demands enhanced benefits, rights for senior citizens

Says Senior Citizens Act already implemented throughout country except J&K

Javid Sofi
Pulwama, June 26: President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pensioners Welfare Federation and former administrative officer, Ghulam Hassan Talib has called for urgent improvements in amenities and rights for senior citizens.
Speaking at a meeting of the federation held in Pulwama town, Talib highlighted several key issues affecting pensioners. He emphasised the need for the implementation of constitutional rights for senior citizens, akin to those enjoyed by their counterparts across the country.
“Senior citizens in Jammu and Kashmir are currently unable to obtain the senior citizen card available online, a benefit that should be accessible to them,” he said.
Talib sought the intervention of the Lieutenant Governor to address the issue.
A significant concern raised by him was the inadequacy of the monthly medical allowance for pensioners, which stands at just 300 rupees. “This amount is insufficient to cover medical expenses,” he said, demanding an increase to Rs 1000 per month.
Ghulam Hassan said many pensioners are not enrolled in health schemes due to the complexities involved in documentation, making the need for a higher allowance even more critical.
He also advocated for a revised structure of additional pension payments for senior citizens. “Currently, an additional 20% pension is provided only to those who reach the age of 80,” he said.
Talib proposed a more gradual increment: 10% additional pension at 70 years, 15% at 75 years, and 20% at 80 years. “This change would benefit a larger number of pensioners who do not live to see 80,” he said.
He further highlighted that the Senior Citizens Act has already been implemented throughout India except the union territory. “It must be introduced in J&K to ensure the dignity and rights of elderly residents,” he said.
The pensioners’ federation also called for the creation of Waqar Houses for senior citizens in each district on the pattern of one established in Srinagar.

 

