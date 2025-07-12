BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

J&K: Suspected foreign national apprehended by Katra police for illegal entry

A suspected foreign national was apprehended by a team Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra police for illegally entering Indian territory without valid travel documents, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, on July 11, during a flying squad deployment, the police party from Police station Katra, under the leadership of Station House officer Kyatimaan Khajuria, was performing routine checking duties.

“At around 1400 hours, when the team reached Asia Chowk, they observed a suspicious individual attempting to conceal himself upon noticing the police presence. The alert police personnel immediately intercepted him,” the statement read.

Police said that a Bangladeshi ID card was recovered from the individual identified as Md Fahim Ahmed during frisking. He however failed produce any valid travel documents, visa or passport to justify his presence in India.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the individual had entered Indian territory through unauthorised means, violating immigration laws.

The entire operation was conducted under the leadership of SHO Katra Police station, Inspector Khyatimaan Khajuria under the supervision of Sub Divisional Police Officer Katra Bhishm Dubey, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Superintendent of Police, Katra Vipin Chandra, JKPS.

Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi, Paramvir reiterated that Reasi district police remains committed to ensuring the safety & security of the district and urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police unit.

FIR No. 200/2025 U/S 14A(b) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 has been registered at Police Station Katra and further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind his illegal entry and possible links.

Earlier on July 9 in Delhi, Operations Cell of South West District police apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman and a 40-day-old infant, for illegally residing in Delhi.

According to officials, the group was traced to different locations, and fresh deportation proceedings have been initiated in coordination with the FRRO, Delhi, after all necessary legal formalities have been completed. (ANI)

