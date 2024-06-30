Paras Hospital conducts free Neurology and Neurosurgery Medical Camp in Kargil

Kargil, 29: Paras Hospital, in collaboration with Bakriya Health Care and Research Center Kargil and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil, conducted a highly successful free Neurology and Neurosurgery medical camp at the Kargil District Hospital.

The camp provided invaluable healthcare services to the residents of Kargil, screening close to 400 patients free of cost. A knowledge based interaction was also held through a Scientific CME engaging Paras Neurosciences and Prominent clinicians from Kargil District on 28th evening.

The camp aimed to offer specialized medical care to the people of Kargil, ensuring access to top-notch neurology and neurosurgery services. A dedicated team of experienced doctors and medical staff from Paras Hospital worked tirelessly to provide comprehensive medical consultations, diagnostic services, and surgical interventions.

Eminent consultants from Paras Health Srinagar participated in the camp, including Dr. Altaf Umar Ramzan, Director Neurosciences, Dr. Basharat Kanth, Associate Director, Neurosurgery, Dr. Masood Laharwal, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery and Dr. Hilal Ganai, Associate Director, Neurology and Stroke Interventions.

The overwhelming response from the community is a testament to the pressing need for such initiatives. Many patients who had been suffering from neurological conditions received expert consultations and treatment plans, significantly improving their quality of life.

Special thanks go to Bakriya Health Care and Research Center Kargil and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil for their indispensable support and collaboration in making this camp a grand success. Their collective efforts have made a significant impact on the health and well-being of the residents of Kargil.

Paras Hospital remains committed to extending its healthcare services to underserved regions and looks forward to organizing more such camps in the future.