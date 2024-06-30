Kashmir

Paras Hospital conducts free Neurology and Neurosurgery Medical Camp in Kargil

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Kargil, 29: Paras Hospital, in collaboration with Bakriya Health Care and Research Center Kargil and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil, conducted a highly successful free Neurology and Neurosurgery medical camp at the Kargil District Hospital.
The camp provided invaluable healthcare services to the residents of Kargil, screening close to 400 patients free of cost. A knowledge based interaction was also held through a Scientific CME engaging Paras Neurosciences and Prominent clinicians from Kargil District on 28th evening.
The camp aimed to offer specialized medical care to the people of Kargil, ensuring access to top-notch neurology and neurosurgery services. A dedicated team of experienced doctors and medical staff from Paras Hospital worked tirelessly to provide comprehensive medical consultations, diagnostic services, and surgical interventions.
Eminent consultants from Paras Health Srinagar participated in the camp, including Dr. Altaf Umar Ramzan, Director Neurosciences, Dr. Basharat Kanth, Associate Director, Neurosurgery, Dr. Masood Laharwal, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery and Dr. Hilal Ganai, Associate Director, Neurology and Stroke Interventions.
The overwhelming response from the community is a testament to the pressing need for such initiatives. Many patients who had been suffering from neurological conditions received expert consultations and treatment plans, significantly improving their quality of life.
Special thanks go to Bakriya Health Care and Research Center Kargil and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil for their indispensable support and collaboration in making this camp a grand success. Their collective efforts have made a significant impact on the health and well-being of the residents of Kargil.
Paras Hospital remains committed to extending its healthcare services to underserved regions and looks forward to organizing more such camps in the future.

 

You Might Also Like

Admin dedicated to ensure a smooth & secure Yatra: Div Com

PIB Leh organizes media workshop on three New Criminal Laws

Kupwara man sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

First ‘Whipple’ procedure successfully performed at GMC Anantnag

Amarnath Yatra: Naib Tehsildar Pahalgam suspended for leaving station without ‘permission’

Share This Article
Previous Article Kupwara man sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case
Next Article Government Polytechnic Jammu signs MoU with Amass Skill Ventures Pvt Ltd
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

AMP’s 93rd Job Fair: Need to encourage culture of innovation, ent’ship to address unemployment: KU VC
City
Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi addresses Seerat Conference,emphasizes message of peace, harmony
City
Government Polytechnic Jammu signs MoU with Amass Skill Ventures Pvt Ltd
Jammu
Academic event ‘Rheumatology Update’ inaugurated at SKIMS
City