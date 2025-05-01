Felicitation ceremony for ‘Deep Learning Ambassador Workshop’ held at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, April 30: The felicitation ceremony for all students who passed the workshop certification test of NVIDIA’s ‘Deep Learning Ambassador Workshop’ was held at SKUAST Kashmir on Wednesday. The workshop had been held from April 17 to April 18, at SKUAST Kashmir and was led by Dr. Ambreen Hamadani, an Assistant Professor and Junior Scientist at SKUAST Kashmir, who is also an NVIDIA-certified instructor.

NVIDIA and Animal/Plant Modelling Lab, Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, SKUAST Kashmir had organized this workshop. Prof. Nazir Ganai, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST Kashmir, who was the chief guest on the occasion, expressed his deep satisfaction with the execution of the training, praised the trainer and hoped it would help in building a strong foundation of Artificial Intelligence among our students. Prof Haroon Naik, Director Research, SKUAST Kashmir, and Prof. Rohitashv Kumar, Associate Dean of the College of Agriculture and Dr Showkat Rasool, Incharge, CAIML, were also present on the occasion. Prof Rohitashv Kumar delivered the welcome address and praised the Vice Chancellor for his unwavering support. Dr Ambreen Hamadani apprised the audience about the workshop. The unwavering support, exceptional guidance and outstanding leadership of Prof. Ganai were highly appreciated by her and the students. Dr Showkat Rasool, in-charge, CAIML, delivered the vote of thanks. Other notable scientists present on the occasion included Prof Syed Zameer Hussain, Professor and Head, Division of Food Science and Technology, Dr Mudasir Ali, Head Renewable Energy Engineering, and other faculty and staff of COAET and SKIIE, including Dr Kale Khan, Dr. Syed Rameem Zahra, Dr. Ab Rouf Khan, Dr. Zamir Wani, Dr. Basharat Bhat and Abdul Rouf Khan. During the feedback session, the students expressed that the training was a fascinating experience and described it as an excellent start for building a career in artificial intelligence.