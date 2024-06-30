Government Polytechnic Jammu signs MoU with Amass Skill Ventures Pvt Ltd

Jammu, June 29: In a significant move to enhance the employability and industry readiness of its students, the Centers for Invention, Innovation, Incubation & Training (CIIIT) Jammu at Government Polytechnic Bikram Chowk Jammu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amass Skill Ventures Pvt Ltd, Gurugram, Haryana.

The strategic partnership aims to equip students with the necessary skills and training to secure placements in top companies across India and initiate collaborative programs with leading firms in India and Japan. The MoU was formally signed by Er. Arun Bangotra, Principal of Government Polytechnic Jammu, and Raj Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of Amass Skill Ventures Pvt Ltd.

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials from both organizations, including Inderjeet Singh, Workshop Superintendent; Sukhdeep Singh, HOD Civil Engineering; Smt. Rani Devi, HOD IT; Manjeet Singh, HOD Electrical Engineering; Raj Shekhar, HOD Automobile Engineering; Smt. Neena Dullu and Rajesh Khajuria from DLTP Cell Jammu, DSD; Ajay Thapa, Incharge T.P. Cell/SPoC CIIIT Jammu; Rishabh Gupta, Incharge Admission CIIIT Jammu; and Ravi Shekhar, General Manager Sourcing and Capacity Building from Amass Skill Ventures Pvt Ltd.

Er. Arun Bangotra highlighted the significance of this partnership, emphasizing its role in bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements. “By collaborating with industry leaders like Amass Skill Ventures, we are committed to providing our students with the best possible training and placement opportunities. This partnership will also facilitate industry-related training sessions and workshops, preparing students for real-world challenges and demands,” he said.

Raj Kumar expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Our joint efforts will focus on making students industry-ready and opening up new avenues for their professional growth. This MoU is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in the way technical education is imparted and the subsequent integration of students into the workforce, aligning their skills with industry needs.”

This MoU marks a significant step towards enhancing the employability of students at Government Polytechnic Jammu and aligns with the institution’s commitment to providing quality technical education and training.