Dir Seri flags off first mulberry plant consignment to Gurez, Tulail

Bandipora, April 08: In a significant step towards promoting sustainable livelihoods in the remote and tribal regions of Jammu and Kashmir, the Director of Sericulture J&K Tuesday flagged off the first consignment of mulberry plants to the far-flung border areas of Gurez and Tulail in Bandipora district.

This milestone initiative forms part of the department’s ongoing expansion programme, aimed at enhancing sericulture activities in the most inaccessible parts of the Union Territory. The dispatch of mulberry plants to these remote areas aligns with the Sericulture Development Department’s broader vision of empowering tribal and border communities by involving them in sericulture-based income-generating activities.

The initiative targets socio-economically disadvantaged groups, especially the poor, landless, and interested youth, by providing them with resources and incentives for mulberry plantation. These efforts are designed to encourage sericulture as a viable and profitable occupation. The department is also supporting silkworm rearers by facilitating easy maintenance of plantations through incentive schemes.

Addressing the gathering, the Director emphasised the department’s commitment to reaching every corner of Jammu & Kashmir, especially those areas previously left untapped due to their remoteness. He noted that the regular supply of quality mulberry saplings and plants will greatly enhance the availability of foliage necessary for silkworm rearing and cocoon production. The initiative is also expected to strengthen both backward and forward linkages in the sericulture value chain.

In addition to flagging off the consignment, the Director inspected the Silkworm Seed Station and Mulberry Nursery at S.D. Pora in Bandipora. He reviewed ongoing operations, interacted with field staff, and assessed preparedness for the upcoming rearing season. Commending the dedication of departmental officers, he urged them to continue providing technical and logistical support to farmers and rearers in the region.

Reiterating the department’s commitment to inclusive growth, the Director stressed the importance of expanding sericulture into all potential zones of the Union Territory, particularly those with untapped resources and high unemployment rates. The District Sericulture Officer, Bandipora, along with senior officials from the department, were present at the event and assured full cooperation in the implementation of departmental initiatives at the grassroots level. This proactive measure is expected not only to revitalise sericulture in these remote regions but also to significantly contribute to rural employment and economic development in Jammu and Kashmir’s tribal and border communities.