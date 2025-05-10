Pak escalating tensions, but will gain nothing: CM Omar in Samba

Srinagar, May 09: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that Pakistan is attempting to provoke tensions along the border by targeting civilians and using drones, but these efforts will ultimately fail.

He praised the Indian defence forces for their strong response and successful efforts in neutralising all threats.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Samba, CM Omar said that the most serious issue is that civilians were deliberately targeted. “Just like they tried to use drones to hit Jammu city. I don’t remember any such attempt since the 1971 war.”

He said the Indian Army deserves full credit for shooting down all drones and stopping any serious damage. “They even tried to target an ammunition depot in Kashmir, but they did not succeed,” he added.

Omar said that India did not provoke the current situation. “We didn’t start this. In the first attack, our people were killed. Innocent lives were lost. We had to respond. But Pakistan’s continued actions won’t benefit them. It is better for them to stop firing and let peace return,” he said.

Referring to recent shelling incidents, Omar said that last night around 9 pm and again early in the morning at 4:30 am, they fired again. “These are clear signs that they are trying to worsen the situation. But if it escalates further, Pakistan will face the biggest loss. They should think wisely and focus on calming things down.”

Speaking on damage caused in Poonch, Omar said that many people in Poonch have been injured and the area has suffered heavy losses. “Most of the casualties are from Poonch. When I visited Jammu Hospital, I saw that all the injured were from there. One of them was in critical condition and has been shifted to PGI Chandigarh for surgery.”

He also said his deputy chief minister is trying to reach Poonch to meet the affected people.

Speaking about relief and facilities provided to those displaced, Omar said they are doing everything they can. “Three meals a day, tea, proper sanitation, doctors and medicines in every camp, and ambulance services. I know this is not a normal life. People want to stay in their homes, but we had no choice but to shift them. Still, we are trying to reduce their suffering.”

He said that some children in the camps had asked for sports equipment. “I thank my sports minister who had kept the equipment ready in his car. If we can bring even a small smile on the faces of these children, it means a lot in these tough times,” he said.

Speaking on Pakistan’s use of drones, Omar said that if they want to match their drones with ours, they should know our drones and weapons are far more advanced. “In the end, they will only harm themselves. That’s why I urge them to stop firing. Peace from our side will follow if they do the same,” he concluded.”

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited the Government Medical College in Jammu to meet civilians injured in recent shelling.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a high-level review meeting to assess ongoing relief measures and evacuation efforts in border districts affected by recent cross-border shelling.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma, Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora, Principal GMC Jammu, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister held a detailed discussion with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, who updated him on evacuation and transport arrangements in the Kashmir Division. He informed that shelter camps have been equipped with essential commodities, healthcare services, and recreational activities for children. Nodal Officers have been deployed to ensure smooth coordination of services in these camps.

Deputy Commissioners briefed the Chief Minister on ground-level developments, including evacuation planning, medical preparedness, public outreach, and the supply of essentials. Vulnerable villages have been identified, and assessments of displaced persons have been conducted. Authorities are providing shelter, food, medicines, and awareness materials—including video and audio messages to inform and alert the public.

Control rooms have been activated in the affected districts, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being strictly followed. Officials also shared details of security arrangements and deployment strategies to ensure public safety.

The Chief Minister reviewed medical preparedness with the Principal of Government Medical College Jammu, discussing the availability of healthcare personnel, emergency infrastructure, and ambulance services.

Stressing the need for timely and accurate public communication, the Chief Minister directed officials to maintain robust information channels at the grassroots level. He also instructed that solar-powered lights in border villages be switched off during blackouts, in line with standard security protocols.