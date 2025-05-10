Modi govt will free Pakistan from addiction of terrorism: BJP

New Delhi, May 09: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill hit out at Pakistan and said that despite facing financial crisis they were backing terrorism but the Modi government would free Pakistan from the addiction of terrorism.

Jaiveer Shergill said, “India has not done escalation at present. India is only taking retaliatory action. Pakistan should still mend its ways. It is time to give Pakistan a dose not dossier. Today, the Modi government and the Indian Army are giving Pakistan a dose to free it from the addiction of terrorism. The sooner Pakistan gives up terrorism the sooner India will reduce its doze.”

He further said that the Modi government will mend their way and force them to abandon terrorism. “The citizens and government of Pakistan should thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dismantling terror camps in Pakistan. Instead of that they are tageting Indian citizens which our country will never accept. Although they are facing severe financial crisis due to terrorism activities still they are not learning but the Modi government will fix them,” he added.

Earlier Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday conducted a review of the country’s current security situation at South Block, which houses the Ministry of Defence, in the national capital, in the aftermath of the foiled large-scale drone strike by Pakistan on Thursday.

The Defence Minister was accompanied by the military top brass and senior officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Defence Secretary RK Singh.

The meeting came in the wake of Pakistan’s attempted retaliation following Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force.”

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border.

“The Made in India Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has been effectively used by the Indian armed forces in foiling Pakistani attacks towards Indian targets. Both the Indian Army and Air Force have the missile system all along the Pakistan border,” defence officials stated.

ANI