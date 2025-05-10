“How is the Josh?” LG asks jawans

Srinagar, May 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited frontline soldiers stationed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Baramulla and Uri sectors, where he interacted with the troops and lauded their unwavering dedication to safeguarding the nation.

Addressing the soldiers, the Lieutenant Governor raised the spirited call, “How is the josh?”, to which the troops responded in unison, “High, Saheb!”, reflecting their high morale and combat readiness.

“Our soldiers have only one dream and one resolve — to destroy the enemy and its capability to threaten Bharat,” the LG said. “Your eyes reflect determination, and I want to assure the people of the country that they are in safe hands. The entire nation draws inspiration from your courage. May Prabhu Shri Ram grant you the strength to decimate the enemy.”

Highlighting the Centre’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, Sinha said the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to eliminating terrorism in all its forms. “If anyone harms an Indian citizen, we will hunt them down,” he said.

The LG also emphasised the link between peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. “Peace is the foundation of progress, and our forces are ensuring that both J&K and the rest of the nation remain peaceful and prosperous,” he added.

Recalling the sacrifices of the armed forces, Sinha said the country has always taken pride in its soldiers. “Your legacy is one of valour and sacrifice. India has always stood for peace, but after the brutal massacre of our citizens in Pahalgam, our objective was clear — to dismantle terrorist hideouts,” he said, referring to Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. “The operation destroyed terror factories across the border, but the enemy continues to target our forces and civilians. We are giving them a fitting reply.”

He praised the soldiers for their role in maintaining peace. “Because of your bravery, the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the entire country sleep peacefully. If anyone attempts to disrupt our peace, they will be given a lesson that will be remembered for generations,” the LG said. “The entire population of 140 crore stands firmly with you. I pray for your strength to continue writing India’s saga of valour.”

Later, the Lieutenant Governor visited the border villages of Lagama and Gingal in Uri to assess the damage caused by unprovoked Pakistani shelling, which had affected civilian areas and residential houses. Interacting with the local residents, he directed the district administration to provide immediate relief and ensure the safety and security of the affected families.

During his visit to the safe shelter centre in Baramulla, Sinha assured the displaced families that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking all possible measures to ensure their safety. He emphasized that necessary actions were being taken to protect every resident of Uri.

The LG also met with the injured residents at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Baramulla, praying for their quick recovery. He urged officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

Sinha expressed deep solidarity with the affected families, saying, “The nation is wholeheartedly behind the affected families in all aspects. We will avenge their suffering by defeating the enemy.”