Srinagar, July 01: In a significant step toward providing timely support and assistance to victims of terrorism, police have established a dedicated cell at the District Police Office,Awantipora to facilitate the registration of grievances by families affected by terrorism within the jurisdiction of Police District,Awantipora.

Affected individuals can reach out on 01933-247702 on every Monday to Saturday between 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.