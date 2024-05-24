Politics

Omar Abdullah asks people to ‘counter conspiracies’ with their votes on May 25

Alleges various ‘entities’ trying to weaken National Conference

RK News
RK News
3 Min Read

Srinagar, May 23: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday vowed to continue with the peaceful and democratic struggle for the restoration of “abridged rights” of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing an election rally in DH Pora, Kulgam organised by State Secretary and In-Charge DH Pora Sakina Itoo, Omar questioned how parties which are associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can protect the unique character of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, “PDP (People’s Democratic Party) brought BJP here in 2015 but after that, the people here got nothing but frustration, hardship, fear, oppression, uncertainty and disrespect. Today, the doors of employment are closed for our youth, our land is being taken away through various pretexts, no one dares to speak the truth, freedom of expression is restricted and youth are being picked up from here and locked up in the prisons of foreign states. And these PDP people are talking about fighting for the rights of the people here today and are adopting new tactics to mislead and divide the people.”
Party candidate Mian Altaf Ahmad Larvi also addressed the rally. Among others, party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesman Tanvir Sadiq, MP Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar and others were present on the occasion.
The former chief minister urged the people to reject “anti-Kashmir forces”, recalling the “historical struggle” led by his grandfather, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. “We have started a peaceful and democratic struggle for the restoration of our democratic rights, just as Sheikh Sahib did. We were once sold like cattle, but Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah fought for our freedom. Today, we face economic and political slavery again, and it is the duty of every conscious citizen to protect our historic state.”
The NC leader said concerted efforts were being made by various entities, including BJP and agencies from New Delhi and Nagpur to allegedly weaken the National Conference. He urged voters to “counter these conspiracies with their votes on May 25 as their counterparts did in north and central Kashmir areas.
“We are fighting for the entire nation, advocating for the release of all prisoners held in jails outside J&K. When the National Conference government is formed in September, we will prioritise their release,” Omar pledged.

