ARTISANE, a one-stop to witness valley’s meticulous skills, traditions: Amitabh Kant

Srinagar, May 23: Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa for India, who is on a visit to J&K for a brainstorming session on ‘Rebranding of J&K Handicrafts’, on Wednesday described the Artisane – Art and Cultural Centre in Baramulla’s Tangmarg “a one-stop experience to understand the meticulous skills and traditions of the Valley”.

“I had a phenomenal experience at ARTISANE! My visit has been intellectually, spiritually and mentally invigorating and rejuvenating simply because I could see the unique traditions of handicrafts and handlooms of Kashmir valley. The hands-on demonstration brings to life the vibrant and dynamic Kashmir handicrafts and handlooms. There could be no better experience than visiting the Artisane to understand the complex skills and dexterity of the craft,” Kant, also former chief executive officer of NITI Aayog, said.

Kant made these remarks after he toured the Artisane Centre and took keen interest in the multiple processes involved to create the best craftwork in Kashmir, including intricately woven carpets and shawls.

“Watching Kashmiri artisans at work is a lesson in patience, precision, and passion. Through hours of relentless focus, they transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. Their intricate embroidery, delicate wood carvings, artistic paper mache and beautiful stitch-work are testaments to generations of skill and dedication,” Kant said.

Kant was accompanied by Mehmood Shah, Director of Handicrafts, and Vikram Jeet Singh, the Commissioner Secretary. Beside the live demonstration of skills by artisans, the Artisane, which is Kashmir’s first of its kind art and cultural center, saw artisans performing musical performances, putting a spotlight on traditional Kashmiri singers.

“It was heartening as well as encouraging to see Mr. Kant take keen interest in the carpet weaving process in detail. Pashmina weavers also demonstrated their skill to highlight the mastery over the craft,” said Iqbal Mehboob Shah, representing Artisane- Art and Cultural Centre, an offshoot of the ‘House of Ali Shah’ established in 1860.