Misappropriation of Funds: ACB files case former BDO Mendhar, other officials, beneficiaries

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday said to have registered a case against then BDO Mendhar and others officials of RDD, Mendhar and beneficiaries for alleged misappropriation of funds.

In a statement issued to media here, A spokesperson said that Anti Corruption Bureau J&K registered a case under FIR number 03/2024 at PS ACB Rajouri U/S 5(1) ( c) (d) r/w section 5(2) J&K PC Act, Svt. 2006 and section 120-B RPC against Aftab Ahmed, then BDO Mendhar and other officials of Rural Development Department, Block Mendhar and beneficiaries (Job Card Holders).

He said that the instant case was registered on the outcome of a Joint Surprise Check conducted pursuant to a written complaint against Block Development Officer Mendhar & others of Panchayat Halqua Galhuta Kangra Block Mendhar District Poonch alleging inter-allia misappropriation of funds on account of unexecuted works by making false voucher/records etc.

The probe conducted regarding works executed under MGNREGA by Rural Development Department for the financial years 2018-19 in Panchayat Halqua Galhuta Kangra, Block Mendhar District Poonch revealed that the officers/officials of RDD Block Mendhar by abuse of their official position and in furtherance of a well knit conspiracy hatched amongst themselves and the beneficiaries released excess labour payment to the tune of Rs5,036 & ₹ Rs 1,11,005 respectively in respect of the works i.e. (a) “Construction of P/work, R/wall, C/wall at Mohalla Shabab” & (b) “Construction of Tile work near H/O Irfan Ali Ward No. 10”, he added

“During the course of enquiries, it surfaced that apart above, the said officials of BDO Block Mendhar have also released payment amounting to Rs 67,704 for the non-existent/unexecuted work namely “Construction of tile work at W. No. 2. The probe conducted has revealed that these payments were released by then BDO without submission of muster sheets/attendance register by the field officials.

By acting in this manner, the officers/officials of RDD Block Mendhar have misappropriated Rs 1,83,745/- (₹1,16,041 as excess payment and Rs 67,704/- for the non-existent works) thus conferred undue benefit upon themselves and the beneficiaries with corresponding wrongful loss to the state exchequer. These omissions and commissions on the part of officers/officials of RDD Block Mendhar namely Aftab Ahmed, then BDO Mendhar and other officials of Rural Development Department, Block Mendhar in connivance with the beneficiaries (job card holders) prima facie constitutes offences punishable u/s 5(1)(c)(d) r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act, 2006 & section 120-B RPC,” the statement reads.

The statement said that the further investigation in the case is going on.