Police adopts latest GPS tracking technology to monitor bailed out drug peddler in Kulgam

In compliance to an order received from Hon’ble Court, Jammu and Kashmir Police today installed a GPS tracking device on a bailed out drug peddler in NDPS cases of Police Station Kulgam.

A Police spokesperson said, “The accused was arrested along with recovery of contraband and has been bailed out recently. The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the drug peddler and ensure that he doesn’t violate the bail conditions.”

This action of Kulgam police reaffirms its commitment to make Kulgam a Drug free District.