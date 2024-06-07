Breaking

Now Opposition will be strong in Parliament: Farooq Abdullah

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that the opposition will be strong in Parliament now.

“This time, the opposition will be stronger and will be able to raise their issues, unlike us when there was a dictatorship. We were not able to raise issues effectively,” he said.

He also credited the people for saving the constitution with their verdict.

“They showed that people are supreme and powerful. The vote is the only weapon in the hands of the people with which they can make or mar someone. Some used to shout 370 or 400 seats,” he told reporters.

He also said exit polls should be shut down and those running these polls should seek forgiveness from the people as they try to hoodwink the public.(KNS)

You Might Also Like

ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal bail plea, says ample evidence against him for commission of offence of money laundering

Misappropriation of Funds: ACB files case former BDO Mendhar, other officials, beneficiaries

Police adopts latest GPS tracking technology to monitor bailed out drug peddler in Kulgam

Police books notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla

PM Modi meets former President Ram Nath Kovind before staking claim to form government

Share This Article
Previous Article Misappropriation of Funds: ACB files case former BDO Mendhar, other officials, beneficiaries
Next Article ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal bail plea, says ample evidence against him for commission of offence of money laundering
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Div Com Jammu, ADGP visit Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar to review preparations for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024
Developing Story
Sensex touches all-time high, Nifty up 2 per cent on announcement of PM Modi taking oath
Developing Story
“Parliament should step in”: Senior advocate Vikas Singh on jailed candidates being elected as MPs
Developing Story
“Is EVM dead or alive?” PM Modi takes swipe at opposition
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.