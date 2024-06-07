Now Opposition will be strong in Parliament: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that the opposition will be strong in Parliament now.

“This time, the opposition will be stronger and will be able to raise their issues, unlike us when there was a dictatorship. We were not able to raise issues effectively,” he said.

He also credited the people for saving the constitution with their verdict.

“They showed that people are supreme and powerful. The vote is the only weapon in the hands of the people with which they can make or mar someone. Some used to shout 370 or 400 seats,” he told reporters.

He also said exit polls should be shut down and those running these polls should seek forgiveness from the people as they try to hoodwink the public.(KNS)