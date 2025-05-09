Indo-Pak tensions “none of our business”, says US Vice President JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance has said that the India-Pakistan conflict is “fundamentally” ‘none of America’s business’ and has nothing to do with its ability to control the situation.

While speaking to Fox News, Vance said that although the United States can ask both parties to de-escalate, it cannot get involved in the conflict.

“Fundamentally, India has its gripes with Pakistan.

Pakistan has responded to India, what we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit. But we are not going to get involved in the middle they were fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it,” he told Fox News.

Vance acknowledged that the US is concerned about the possibility of nuclear powers colliding and is working to prevent that from happening.

“We are concerned about any time nuclear powers colliding and having a major conflict, and what we said and what Secretary Rubio has said and the President has said- is that we want this thing to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We can’t control these countries, though,” he said in an interview with Fox News.

He emphasised that the US cannot force either country to stop and is relying on diplomatic channels to prevent escalation.

“America can’t tell the Indians to lay down their arms or tell the Pakistanis to lay down their arms. And so we will continue to pursue this thing through diplomatic channels, our hope and our expectation is that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or God forbid, a nuclear conflict,” he told Fox News.

Vance further noted that war, if it happens, would be disastrous, and urged both nations to exercise restraint.

“But sure, we are worried about these things, but I think the job of diplomacy, but also the job of cooler heads in India and Pakistan, is to make sure this doesn’t become a nuclear war. If it happened, it would be disastrous for right now, we don’t think that will happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (local time), US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s primary focus is to ensure the situation does not escalate further amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Speaking at a press briefing, Bruce said the United States has been actively engaging with both countries to broker peace and emphasised that communication is essential. (ANI)