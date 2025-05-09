Breaking

Indo-Pak tensions “none of our business”, says US Vice President JD Vance

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

US Vice President JD Vance has said that the India-Pakistan conflict is “fundamentally” ‘none of America’s business’ and has nothing to do with its ability to control the situation.

While speaking to Fox News, Vance said that although the United States can ask both parties to de-escalate, it cannot get involved in the conflict.
“Fundamentally, India has its gripes with Pakistan.

Pakistan has responded to India, what we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit. But we are not going to get involved in the middle they were fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it,” he told Fox News.

Vance acknowledged that the US is concerned about the possibility of nuclear powers colliding and is working to prevent that from happening.

“We are concerned about any time nuclear powers colliding and having a major conflict, and what we said and what Secretary Rubio has said and the President has said- is that we want this thing to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We can’t control these countries, though,” he said in an interview with Fox News.

He emphasised that the US cannot force either country to stop and is relying on diplomatic channels to prevent escalation.

“America can’t tell the Indians to lay down their arms or tell the Pakistanis to lay down their arms. And so we will continue to pursue this thing through diplomatic channels, our hope and our expectation is that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or God forbid, a nuclear conflict,” he told Fox News.

Vance further noted that war, if it happens, would be disastrous, and urged both nations to exercise restraint.

“But sure, we are worried about these things, but I think the job of diplomacy, but also the job of cooler heads in India and Pakistan, is to make sure this doesn’t become a nuclear war. If it happened, it would be disastrous for right now, we don’t think that will happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (local time), US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s primary focus is to ensure the situation does not escalate further amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Speaking at a press briefing, Bruce said the United States has been actively engaging with both countries to broker peace and emphasised that communication is essential. (ANI)

EAM Jaishankar meets UN Chief Guterres, discusses Pact for Future, climate action
CS reviews winter preparedness of power DISCOMS
Minorities safety is govt. priority: MP Khatana
Police rescue woman from trafficking ring in Bandipora
Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan skipper, says “Want to prioritise my performance”
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article American Robert Prevost named as new Pope, to be known as Pope Leo XIV 
Next Article BSF foils major infiltration bid along International Border in J&K’s Samba
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Indian Railways announces special trains from Jammu, Udhampur to Delhi
Breaking
PIB Fact Check debunks seven instances of misinformation amid escalated tension
Breaking
Air sirens sounded in Chandigarh after Air Force alert, residents advised to stay indoors
Breaking
Brazil urges India, Pakistan to exercise utmost restraint to prevent escalation of tensions
Breaking