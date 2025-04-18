 LG Sinha applauds achievements of Para-Archers Rakesh Kumar, Payal Nag

Srinagar, April 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday met Arjuna Awardee Para-Archer Shri Rakesh Kumar and National Champion Para-Archer Payal Nag at Raj Bhawan. They were accompanied by their coach Abhilasha Chaudhary.

The Lieutenant Governor also met National Games Silver Medalist Hritik Sharma and wished him success for the upcoming FISU World University Games 2025. Praising the accomplishments of athletes from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex, Katra, the LG noted their inspiring performances at national and international levels. He assured them of full administrative support in their future sporting pursuits.