Golden glow of Kashmir’s mustard fields draws tourists, boosts agro-tourism

Srinagar, Apr 16: The mustard fields of Kashmir are stealing the spotlight this spring, attracting a large number of tourists and boosting the valley’s tourism and agriculture sectors.

The bright yellow blossoms have become the latest scenic attraction, with travelers pausing their journeys to capture beauty on camera and enjoy peaceful surroundings.

Over the past two weeks, blooming mustard fields especially along the national highway have become a favourite stop for tourists. Whether enroute to famous destinations like Gulmarg or Pahalgam, or passing through towns like Awantipora and Anantnag many visitors are taking time out to experience the golden scenes.

Mohammad Sultan, a local from Awantipora, said, “These fields are now as popular as Dal Lake or the saffron fields. Every day we see tourists stopping, walking into the fields, taking pictures, and just enjoying the calm.”

Sameer, a resident of Aishmuqam in Anantnag district, added, “There’s something very peaceful about standing in the middle of these flowers. Tourists are loving it; they say it’s like walking through a painting.”

The visual appeal of the mustard fields, with their striking yellow and green contrast, has also taken over social media. Visitors are posting reels and photos, drawing more attention to Kashmir’s Spring charm.

Rahul, a tourist from Gujarat, shared his experience: “This is my first time in Kashmir during spring, and the mustard fields have been the highlight. I felt a deep sense of peace here. This is now my favorite season to visit.”

Officials have noted that the rising popularity of these fields is helping promote agro-tourism, a blend of agriculture and travel that offers both visual delight and insight into local farming life. A senior tourism official said, “We are seeing how natural beauty and local agriculture can come together to attract visitors. The mustard bloom is not only beautiful but also showcases the growing success of Kashmir’s farming sector.”

The valley’s mustard cultivation has seen major growth under development programs aimed at boosting both agriculture and rural tourism. This year, mustard production in the Kashmir region is expected to go up by 36,000 metric tonnes compared to last year. Experts estimate that about 40 percent of the total yield will be converted into mustard oil, reducing dependency on imports.

Farmers are hopeful about the future. Tariq Ahmad, a farmer from Tangmarg, noted, “This year’s yield is much better than before. The soil and climate have really supported the crop, and we’re also happy that our fields are bringing tourists to our villages.”

Among all districts, Anantnag and Kupwara lead the valley in mustard cultivation, making South Kashmir a key contributor to both tourism and agriculture this season.